A general view of the Bayterek Tower in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan's new president on Saturday signed a decree to officially rename the country's capital Astana after his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, who suddenly resigned earlier this week after almost 30 years in power.

Astana is to be renamed Nur-Sultan, according to an announcement from the office of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was appointed on Mar. 20.