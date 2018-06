Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (R) listens as Chinese President Xi Jinping (not seen) speaks during their meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GREG BAKER /

The president of Kazakhstan arrived on Saturday in the Chinese city of Qingdao to take part in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit alongside leaders from China, Russia, India and other Eurasian member nations.

Nursultan Nazarbayev landed at midday local time and was received by Chinese officials and a guard of honor.