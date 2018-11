Global peace depends on stability in Asia and so the continent needs to develop soon a collective security organization of its own, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told an international forum in Astana centering on the challenges facing Eurasia.

"Asia needs its own collective security organization based on the 30-nation Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), a Kazakh initiative, as its foundation," Nazarbayev told the plenary session of the Astana Club.