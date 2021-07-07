Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya (right) meets with Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi on 05 July 2021 at the Viana Palace in Madrid, Spain. The two ministers signed bilateral agreements in the areas of agriculture, environmental protection and climate change and development cooperation. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Royal House shows Spain's King Felipe VI (center) receiving the foreign minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi (second from right) during an audience at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, Spain, 06 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Francisco Gomez / Spanish Royal House HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister met here Tuesday with King Felipe VI at the end of his official visit to Spain, a trip aimed at further consolidating the countries' strong bilateral relations and continuing talks that had been put on hold due to the pandemic.

During his visit, Mukhtar Tileuberdi signed an agreement with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in the area of science and technology, as well as three memoranda of understanding on agriculture, environmental protection and climate change and cooperation between the nations' respective development agencies.