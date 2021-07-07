Kazakhstan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister met here Tuesday with King Felipe VI at the end of his official visit to Spain, a trip aimed at further consolidating the countries' strong bilateral relations and continuing talks that had been put on hold due to the pandemic.
During his visit, Mukhtar Tileuberdi signed an agreement with his Spanish counterpart, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in the area of science and technology, as well as three memoranda of understanding on agriculture, environmental protection and climate change and cooperation between the nations' respective development agencies.