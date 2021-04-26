Kazakhstan on Monday began the mass vaccination of its population against Covid-19 with its own locally developed drug, QazVac, authorities in the Central Asian country announced.
Kazakhstan on Monday began mass vaccination of its population against covid-19 with its own vaccine, QazVac, the authorities of the Central Asian country reported.- EFE/Kazakhstan Ministry of Health/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT REQUIRED)
Kazakhstan on Monday began the mass vaccination of its population against Covid-19 with its own locally developed drug, QazVac, authorities in the Central Asian country announced.