The Government of Kazakhstan on Monday said it expected to have by the middle of March preliminary results of the open investigation into last month’s violent disturbances, which caused nearly 240 deaths, 4,600 injuries and some 10,000 arrests.

Officials from the Interior Ministry and the State Attorney General's Office said there were still 470 people arrested related to 3,193 criminal proceedings, which include terrorist acts (46), murders (94) and violent actions (45).