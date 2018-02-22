Kazakhstan's foreign minister on Thursday called on the European Union to "expand its presence" in Central Asia and provide the region with the technology it needs to "continue our reforms on the road to democracy."
"We urge the European Union to expand its presence and help transform Central Asia into an important global player," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told more than 150 delegates attending the two-day international conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia Relations: From the Past to the Future" in Astana.