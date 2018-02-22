Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pedro Jose Sanz Serrano (L), speaks with Nicolas de Pedro from the Institut Barcelona d'Estudis Internacionals, during the two-day international conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia Relations: From the Past to the Future" in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

EU ambassador to Kazakhstan Traian Hristea, speaks during the two-day international conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia Relations: From the Past to the Future" in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, speaks during the two-day international conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia Relations: From the Past to the Future" in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's foreign minister on Thursday called on the European Union to "expand its presence" in Central Asia and provide the region with the technology it needs to "continue our reforms on the road to democracy."

"We urge the European Union to expand its presence and help transform Central Asia into an important global player," Kairat Abdrakhmanov told more than 150 delegates attending the two-day international conference "25 years of EU-Central Asia Relations: From the Past to the Future" in Astana.