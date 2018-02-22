Kenyan law and constitution books sit on a desk as lawyers follow proceedings during a hearing of a case filed by Kenyan National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission challenging sections of the Kenyan penal code that criminalize same-sex relationships, at the High Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

People follow the proceedings during a hearing of a case filed by Kenyan National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission challenging sections of the Kenyan penal code that criminalize same-sex relationships, at the High Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan lawyer Paul Muite who represents Kenyan National Gay and Lesbian Rights Commission speaks during a hearing of a case filed by NGLHRC challenging sections of the Kenyan penal code that criminalize same-sex relationships, at the High Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Three lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights groups in Kenya on Thursday began the legal battle in the country's High Court to overturn current legislation that criminalizes sexual relationships between people of the same sex, especially men.

Several statutes in the Kenyan penal code of 1930 describe consensual same-sex relationships as unnatural offenses and gross indecency, which can carry prison sentences of up to 14 years, a set of laws that the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya and the Nyanza Rift Valley and Western Kenya LGBTI Coalition (NYARWEK) aim to overturn in court.