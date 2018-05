Displaced woman and children wash their household items with flood water where flood victims have been camping in Garashi, Kilifi County, southern Kenya, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A group of aid workers from the Kenya Red Cross transport emergency relief supplies for flood victims by Tana River in Idsowe, Tana River county, Kenya, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Kenya Red Cross secretary general on Thursday said two emergency water treatment plants were constructed in areas affected by the floods, which have left at least 200 people dead and 300,000 others displaced.

In a post to Twitter, Abbas Gullet explained the Kenyan government funded the water treatment plants, each costing 10 million Kenyan shillings ($99,100).