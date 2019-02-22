Women hold each other as they wait for a court ruling on an anti-homsexual law at a court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A Kenyan LGBT activist wears a badge that reads 'Stop Homophobia' as she takes a selfie with her mobile phone at a court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A Kenyan LGBT activist Mombo Ngua (C) holds a rainbow flag as he awaits for a court ruling on an anti-homsexual law at a court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The High Court of Kenya on Friday postponed a ruling on same-sex relations in the country until May 24.

The court's ruling, which could pave the way towards decriminalization of gay sex in the African nation, was due on Friday.