Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) speaks during a joint news conference with his rival and the leader of opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga (R) in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and his rival and the leader of opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga (R) shake hands after a joint news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Kenya's president on Friday reached an agreement with the opposition leader to resolve a political crisis the country had undergone since its 2017 elections in a meeting held at Harambee House, the Kenyan head of state's office, in Nairobi.

Uhuru Kenyatta stressed that the country was more important than any individual and that elections come and go, but Kenya remains.