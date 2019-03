A general view of the self-settled area just outside of Dagahaley camp, one of three camps that make up sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in Dadaab, northeastern Kenya, Jue 17, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged Kenya not to close a vast refugee camp that houses hundreds of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers.

The Kenyan government told the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the international organization's leading agency for refugee protection, that it was planning to shut the Dadaab camp, near the Somali-Kenyan border, within six months for security reasons, according to a document leaked to the press on Feb. 12.