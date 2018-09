People are seen standing at the main entrance of Pumwani Maternity Hospital, during a visit by Kenyan law makers at the hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan pregnant women together with their relatives wait in a corridor as they wait to be admitted at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, during a visit by Kenyan law makers at the hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan women (L) leave the newborn unit as nurses (R) enter the unit at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, during a visit by Kenyan law makers at the hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan authorities were investigating a maternity hospital in Nairobi Wednesday after the bodies of 12 dead babies were found stuffed into plastic bags and boxes stored during a surprise visit by the city's governor earlier in the week.

Kenyan lawmakers have returned to the Pumwani Maternity Hospital as part of the ongoing inquiry into the gruesome discovery, an efe-epa photographer at the medical center reported.