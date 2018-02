Civil society activists shout slogans during a protest against the closure of three private TV stations by government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A Civil society activist (L) helps an elderly pedestrian muslim woman (C) overwelmed by teargas as they run away as police launch teargas at them during a protest against the closure of three private TV stations by government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Civil society activist run away as police launch teargas at them during a protest against the closure of three private TV stations by government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya's government on Monday allowed two of four private television networks to resume broadcasting following a state-imposed shutdown that lasted for seven consecutive days, the two networks reported.

The government cut transmissions at the four networks and their affiliated radio stations on Jan. 30, after they broadcast coverage of the unsanctioned "inauguration" ceremony of opposition leader Raila Odinga, in which he proclaimed himself the "people's president."