epa06527851 Kenyan lawyers of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) hold placards to protest against the disobedience of court orders by government and public officers in front of the Kenyan lawyers protest against the disobedience of court orders by government and public officers in front of the country's Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA 's Supreme Court, as part of their nationwide Yellow Ribbon Campaign, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, 15 February 2018. The government on 07 February deported an opposition figure Miguna Miguna to Canada, disobeying five court orders to release him or produce him in court. The High Court on 15 February ruled Miguna's deportation illegal. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

The High Court of Kenya on Thursday ruled the recent deportation of an opposition figure to Canada illegal, amid claims from the official ruling party that the judiciary was biased in favor of the opposition.

Miguna Miguna, a lawyer who is a member of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, was deported on Feb. 7 despite five court orders that demanded he either be released or produced in court by the government, who claimed that he had revoked his Kenyan citizenship to acquire a Canadian nationality.