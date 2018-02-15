The High Court of Kenya on Thursday ruled the recent deportation of an opposition figure to Canada illegal, amid claims from the official ruling party that the judiciary was biased in favor of the opposition.
Miguna Miguna, a lawyer who is a member of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, was deported on Feb. 7 despite five court orders that demanded he either be released or produced in court by the government, who claimed that he had revoked his Kenyan citizenship to acquire a Canadian nationality.