A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga wears a badge featuring NASA leaders as he attends Odinga's 'swearing-in' ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The leader of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) Raila Odinga delivers a speech after 'taking an oath' during the 'swearing-in' ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Supporters of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga gather to listen to Odinga's speech during Odinga's 'swearing-in' ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga holds up a mock bank note featuring Odinga during Odinga's 'swearing-in' ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenya's opposition leader, who boycotted recent elections and accused his rival of electoral fraud, on Tuesday proclaimed himself the people's president at a non-sanctioned swearing-in ceremony that brought together tens of thousands of his supporters, prompting the government to shut down TV broadcasts and issue warnings of high treason.

National Super Alliance (NASA) frontman Raila Odinga has refused to recognize his rival Uhuru Kenyatta as the legitimate president of Kenya ever since the latter rushed to victory with 98 percent of the vote in the controversial Oct. 2017 election re-run which, boycotted by the opposition, had been organized by the Supreme Court after the court found irregularities in the original ballot two months prior.