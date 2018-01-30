Kenya's opposition leader, who boycotted recent elections and accused his rival of electoral fraud, on Tuesday proclaimed himself the people's president at a non-sanctioned swearing-in ceremony that brought together tens of thousands of his supporters, prompting the government to shut down TV broadcasts and issue warnings of high treason.
National Super Alliance (NASA) frontman Raila Odinga has refused to recognize his rival Uhuru Kenyatta as the legitimate president of Kenya ever since the latter rushed to victory with 98 percent of the vote in the controversial Oct. 2017 election re-run which, boycotted by the opposition, had been organized by the Supreme Court after the court found irregularities in the original ballot two months prior.