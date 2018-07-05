View of the remains of the Patel Dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The millionaire owner of a dam in western Kenya that recently burst, killing at least 47 people and leaving scores injured, surrendered to police on Thursday after the country's prosecutor ordered his arrest and that of several other officials on charges of manslaughter.

Perry Mansukh Kansagara, who owned the Patel Dam that ruptured on May 9 near the town of Solai, was taken into custody along with Vinoj Jayakumar, the general manager of Patel Coffee Estates Ltd. _ the company holding the land on which the dam was built.