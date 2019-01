Women are evacuated as security officers search for attackers during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A police officer leads people away from the scene of ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15,2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Relatives console each other after seeing the body of a loved one at a mortuary in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after attackers stormed a compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman reacts after seeing the body of her family member at a mortuary in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after gunmen stormed a compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A Kenyan police officer tries to control the crowd outside a business complex in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019, a day after attackers stormed a compound killing several people in an attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabaab. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenya's president on Wednesday said that at least 14 people were killed and several were injured in an attack at an upscale hotel and office complex in the capital Nairobi.

In a televised speech, Uhuru Kenyatta added that all attackers involved in Tuesday's assault on the 14 Riverside Drive complex, which includes the DusitD2 Hotel, had been "eliminated."