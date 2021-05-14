Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (R) welcomes US special climate envoy John Kerry (L), during a meeting at the Farnesia, in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, on Thursday in Rome called on countries to make an urgent commitment to fight global warming and take clear action up through 2030 if they want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Kerry is in Rome to participate on Friday in a seminar organized by The Vatican on ethical, economic and political challenges at this moment of crisis in which the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, among others, is participating.