File photo taken May 26, 2013, showing Italian actress Asia Argento the screening of the film "Zulu" at the film festival in Cannes, France. EFE-EPA/ Ian Langsdon

Italian actress and film director Asia Argento, one of the pioneers of the #MeToo movement, allegedly came to an extrajudicial agreement with a young man who had accused her of sexually abusing him, The New York Times reported Monday.

Argento, who helped spearhead the movement against sexual abuse and harassment and was one of the first women to publicly accuse US film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, reportedly quietly paid $380,000 to musician and actor Jimmy Bennett, with whom she had worked, the daily said.