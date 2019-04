Sudanese people celebrate as they head towards the Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir seen during the 'Family photograph' taken at the African Union Summit held in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 14, 2015. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir was on Thursday ousted by the army after several months of protests triggered by a deteriorating economic situation in the country.

A hike in the price of basic commodities sparked rallies in December last year, which gathered momentum and spread across the country as thousands took to the streets in a rare display of defiance, calling for the resignation of al-Bashir, who took the helm in 1989 after a coup.