Democratic lawmakers stand during a session of the US Senate Judiciary Committee to express their rejection of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

An alleged victim of sexual assault (R) confronts Republican Senator Jeff Flake in the elevator after he agreed to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Republican senator and chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley (L), initiates a committee session to decide whether or not to move Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court forward, Washington, DC, United States, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

The US Senate Judiciary Committee began a key session Friday to decide whether or not to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the day after Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault took part in a public hearing before senators.

During the session, the 21 senators of the Judiciary Committee, which is made up of 11 Republicans and a large majority of men, will decide whether or not to move Kavanaugh's nomination forward and to send the matter to a vote in the full Senate.