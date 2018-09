A combo file picture shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waving upon his arrival for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation BIMSTEC meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, Aug. 30, 2018; and then prime ministerial candidate Imran Khan, speaking to supporters, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jun. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA/T MUGHAL

The prime minister of Pakistan has invited his Indian counterpart to Islamabad to restart stalled bilateral talks on terrorism and the disputed region of Kashmir, Pakistan's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter that Imran Khan had invited Narendra Modi after he had sent Khan a letter congratulating him for his July election victory.