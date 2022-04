Pakistani Lawyers, Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), shout slogans during a protest against the opposition in Peshawar, Pakistan, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistan’s top court Thursday resumed its hearing on beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to block a parliamentary no-trust vote that has sparked a political crisis in the country.

The five-judge panel led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will rule if Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s move to throw away the opposition-sponsored no-confidence vote against the prime minister was in line with the constitution.