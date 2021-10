A file picture of Hatice Cengiz, the girlfriend of Saudí dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's dismayed girlfriend Friday denounced the hypocrisy of President Joe Biden's administration in seeking justice in the brutal killing of the writer allegedly by the Saudi authorities in 2018.

Hatice Cengiz said the Biden government was, on the one hand, promising accountability, but on the other protecting the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán, who allegedly approved the murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.