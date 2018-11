Tourists view the remains of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian students line up at the entrance of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A handout photo made available by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) shows former Khmer Rouge Head of State Khieu Samphan in the courtroom at the ECCC in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NHET SOK HENG / ECCC HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) shows former Khmer Rouge Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of Kampuchea Nuon Chea (L) in the courtroom at the ECCC in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NHET SOK HENG / ECCC HANDOUT

Two of the Khmer Rouge’s top leaders on Friday were found guilty of genocide at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia in Phnom Penh.

Nuon Chea, 92, who was the regime's chief ideologist and was known as Brother Number Two, was found guilty of genocide relating to crimes committed against Cham Muslims and ethnic Vietnamese by the United Nations-backed court.