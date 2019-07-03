Federal Police officers guard the area on July 3, 2019, around the building where 25 people were kidnapped in Cancun, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Lourdes Cruz

Federal Police officers guard the area on July 3, 2019, around the building where 25 people were kidnapped in Cancun, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Lourdes Cruz

The 25 people taken from a call center in an unusual mass kidnapping in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Cancun have been rescued following a huge police operation, officials said Wednesday.

"The 25 people deprived of their liberty have been rescued and are in good health. Our thanks to the state Attorney General's Office and the agencies that participated. The Attorney General's Office will provide details later," Quintana Roo state Public Safety Secretary Jesus Alberto Capella said in a Twitter post.