Residents of Chakama village look up at a police helicopter hovering over the scene where an Italian woman was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kilifi County, some 80km west of the coastal town Malindi in south eastern Kenya, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Italian aid worker who was kidnapped by armed men in the southeastern coastal village of Chakama, Kenya, is still in the country, police sources told EFE on Friday.

Silvia Costanza Romano, the 23-year-old volunteer, was abducted Nov. 20 when gunmen swooped into Chakama and opened fire indiscriminately on residents, leaving five injured.