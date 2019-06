The Veracruz state Attorney General's Office provided this photo of journalist Marcos Miranda Cogno giving a statement to investigators in Veracruz, Mexico, on Thursday, June 13. EFE/ Fiscalia Del Estado/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Police action led early Thursday to the liberation of a journalist who had been abducted the day before in Boca del Rio, a suburb of this port city on the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

"I am alive, thank God," Marcos Miranda Cogno, known as "Marmiko," said in a video posted on social media.