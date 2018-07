The mayor of the northern Mexican town of Ciudad Mier, Roberto Gonzalez Hinojosa (R), speaks to a police officer after having been kidnapped by an armed group and released, Ciudad Mier, Mexico, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE

The mayor of the northern Mexican town of Ciudad Mier reappeared unharmed after having been kidnapped by an armed group, authorities from the state of Tamaulipas said Friday.

Roberto Gonzalez Hinojosa arrived home in his own car and is "in good conditions," state security spokesman Luis Alberto Rodriguez told Radio Formula.