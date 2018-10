A Nigerian health worker has been killed in captivity after being abducted by militants linked to the Islamic State terror organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed on Tuesday.

Hauwa Mohammed Liman, a 24-year-old midwife who had worked in a hospital supported by the ICRC, was the second abducted health worker killed in Nigeria in the past month by the Islamic State West Africa Province, a faction of the Boko Haram extremist group.