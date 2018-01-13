Children ran around, scrambling to climb atop more than 20 amphibious vehicles, and played with helicopters, tanks, trucks and anti-aircraft guns at an army base in the outskirts of Bangkok on Saturday to mark Children's Day.
Eight-year-old Nine, dressed in a green camouflage t-shirt, stretched up on his toes, trying to understand the mechanism of a shining M16, an American-made rifle first used in the Vietnam War, as a soldier showed him how to place the weapon on his shoulder and pull the trigger after focusing on his target.