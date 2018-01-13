Thai children climb on the new military tank VT-4 (MBT-3000) of Norinco from China (C) during National Children's Day events inside a military base in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai children pose for pictures with a soldier in front of a military helicopter during National Children's Day events at a military base in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Children ran around, scrambling to climb atop more than 20 amphibious vehicles, and played with helicopters, tanks, trucks and anti-aircraft guns at an army base in the outskirts of Bangkok on Saturday to mark Children's Day.

Eight-year-old Nine, dressed in a green camouflage t-shirt, stretched up on his toes, trying to understand the mechanism of a shining M16, an American-made rifle first used in the Vietnam War, as a soldier showed him how to place the weapon on his shoulder and pull the trigger after focusing on his target.