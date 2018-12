A journalist lays a flower to pay tribute to the three members of a press team of the newspaper El Comercio, that were kidnapped and murdered by Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents in March, in Cali, Colombia, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Relatives attend the wake of the three members of a press team of the newspaper El Comercio, that were kidnapped and murdered by Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents in March, in Cali, Colombia, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

A woman and a child hold a poster with portraits of the workers of the newspaper El Comercio, kidnapped and later murdered in an area near the border of Ecuador and Colombia, during a vigil in Quito, Ecuador, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

The family members of the three journalists kidnapped and killed on the Colombia-Ecuador border in April on Friday expressed regret that the person believed responsible for their deaths was not captured alive.

El Comercio newspaper employees Javier Ortega, Paul Rivas and Efrain Segarra were abducted on Mar. 26 from the Mataje area of Ecuador close to the Colombia border.