People shift the body of an Afghan journalist who was killed in twin bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Candles are placed during a march in memory of murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak in front of the Slovak government building in Bratislava, Slovakia, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MATEJ KALINA

A protester holds a photo of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and another wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The number of journalists killed on duty rose in 2018 and the number murdered in reprisal for their work doubled, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported on Wednesday.

"The number of journalists targeted for murder in reprisal for their reporting nearly doubled in 2018 from a year earlier, driving up the overall count of journalists killed on the job,” the CPJ said in the report, which highlights the killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.