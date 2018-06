A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader has accepted an invitation from the president of the United States to visit the US after their historic summit in Singapore, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday.

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump held the first ever bilateral summit between the leaders of their respective nations on Tuesday.