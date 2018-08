South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung-gyon (R) shakes hands with North Korea's chief delegate and Committee for Peaceful Reunification chairman Ri Son-gwon (L) after their high-level talks at the northern side truce village of Panmunjom, on the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL/HONG GEUM-PYO/POOL

The leaders of North and South Korea will hold their third summit in Pyongyang in September, the countries announced in a joint statement on Monday.

Delegates from Seoul and Pyongyang agreed in high-level talks in Panmunjon on Monday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet for the third time, following on from the last two summits at their shared border on Apr. 27 and May 26.