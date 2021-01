A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a military parade at the Kim Il Sung Square during celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2020 (issued 12 October 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean soldiers during a military parade on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C), who was elected as the General Secretary of the Worker's Party of Korea, during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was elected as the General Secretary of the Worker's Party of Korea, during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been appointed general secretary of the Workers' Party during the congress being held in Pyongyang, the state news agency KCNA reported Monday.

The appointment was made on the sixth day of the event on Sunday when the general secretariat, which was eliminated during the last congress in May 2016, and in which Kim was appointed president of the Workers' Party, was restored. EFE-EPA