People hold national flags of North Korea, US, and Vietnam as they wait for the motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Vietnamese policemen lead the way for the motorcades with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives to Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A motorcade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

People prepare to take photos as they wait for the motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A motorcade with Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives to Hanoi ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A bodyguard is reflected in the car window of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The convoy of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday amid fanfare and tight security ahead of his summit with the United States President Donald Trump later this week.

The limousine carrying Kim made its way through the heart of the Vietnamese capital to arrive at Melia Hotel - where he will be staying - amid tight security including Vietnamese and North Korean troops.