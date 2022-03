A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), making an opening address at the 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, 26 February 2022 (issued 27 February 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A news report on North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 27 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader and General Secretary for the Worker's Party of Korea Kim Jong-un speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 10,000 flats in the Hwasong area of Pyongyang, North Korea, 12 February 2022 (issued 13 February 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the satellite launch center that the international community believes Pyongyang uses to test long-range missiles and asked for its expansion and modernization, state media reported Friday.

The visit also comes hours after Washington accused Pyongyang of preparing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system during its Feb. 26 and Mar. 4 launches, which the regime said was aimed at developing a new "reconnaissance satellite" system.