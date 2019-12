An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 December 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) chairing the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 22 December 2019). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 December 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) chairing the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 22 December 2019). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 22 December 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) chairing the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 22 December 2019). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea’s leader chaired a meeting of the country’s top military officials to discuss political and military measures to bolster its defensive capabilities, according to the regime's official media Sunday.

Kim Jong-un addressed the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea ahead of the party plenary meeting scheduled for the end of the month, KCNA reported. EFE-EPA