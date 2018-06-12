The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leaves Sentosa Island in Singapore after talks with US President Donald J. Trump at the Capella Hotel, in Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks as North Korean Chairmain Kim Jong-un (L) looks on during a document signing ceremoiny during their historic DPRK-US summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to denuclearize against security guarantees by the United States, according to an agreement signed between the leaders of the two countries in Singapore on Tuesday.

In the agreement, that followed an over four-hour-long historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day, the two countries also committed to work toward the development of fresh relations and promote "peace, prosperity, and security" in the region.