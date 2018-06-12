North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to denuclearize against security guarantees by the United States, according to an agreement signed between the leaders of the two countries in Singapore on Tuesday.
In the agreement, that followed an over four-hour-long historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day, the two countries also committed to work toward the development of fresh relations and promote "peace, prosperity, and security" in the region.