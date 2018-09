US President Donald J. Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Sep 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States said on Thursday that the North Korean leader expressed his willingness to denuclearize the Korean peninsula during the president's first term.

"Just moments ago they put on that he said very strongly that we want to denuclearize North Korea during President Trump's tenure," Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Billings, Montana.