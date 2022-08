An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 20 May 2022 shows staff at the Central Zoo conducting disinfection work to curb the current coronavirus disease health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 18 May 2022 shows staff disinfecting Pyongyang station in an anti-epidemic prevention campaign to curb the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A man watches a news broadcast about the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared "victory" in his country's emergency campaign against Covid-19, according to state media on Thursday, three months after the nation reported its first outbreak.

Kim made this announcement during a meeting with health officials and investigators on Wednesday and ordered the relaxation of maximum anti-pandemic measures imposed almost three months ago, according to the state news agency KCNA.