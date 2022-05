A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) wearing a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 May 2022 (issued 16 May 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) wearing a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 May 2022 (issued 16 May 2022). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has rebuked officials and called for a prompt distribution of medicines amid an Covid-19 outbreak in the country which has already led to 50 deaths.

The country, which has reportedly not administered a single vaccine, recorded eight deaths and some 392,920 people with symptoms of fever on Sunday, state-run news agency KCNA reported on Monday.