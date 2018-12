A file photograph sowing Kim Dotcom (aka Kim Schmitz), (L), as he is released on bail at the District Court on charges in a US led copyright infringement Investigation, North Shore, Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND

The case of German internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his former associates against their extradition to the United States for alleged online piracy has been sent to the Supreme Court of New Zealand, which agreed to hear their appeal in a decision published Thursday.

"We conclude that we have jurisdiction to entertain the proposed appeals," the court said in its order on a petition filed by the applicants, who founded and operated the now closed download portal Megaupload.