A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong-Un (C), general secretary of the Worker's Party of Korea, giving a speech during a commemorative lecture organized by the Central Committee of the WPK, celebrating a significant founding anniversary of the Party, at the office building of the Party's Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2021 (issued 11 October 2021). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has urged officials to work “unitedly” to boost the economy and solve the problems related to essential commodities like food shortage as the country was facing a “grim situation.”

Kim appealed Sunday during his speech to mark the 76th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, the official KCNA news agency said.