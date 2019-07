A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 23, 2019 shows Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, made a round of the newly-laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 23, 2019 shows Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, speaking to officials after making a round of the newly-laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY