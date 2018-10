(FILE) A combo file picture of (L) Pope Francis at a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sep. 22, 2018; and (R) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a luncheon at an Okryugwan restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDA KILININA/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS

The North Korean leader has invited the Pope to visit Pyongyang, a South Korean spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The invitation was revealed in Seoul during a press briefing about South Korean President Moon Jae-in's upcoming visit to Europe, which includes a trip to the Vatican on Oct. 17 and 18.