Malaysian police officers guard the Shah Alam High Court during the court case related to Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (not pictured) who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The murder trial of the half-brother of the North Korean leader concluded in Kuala Lumpur on Monday with more questions than answers about a Cold War-style crime.

Kim Jong Un's exiled brother Kim Jong-nam dropped dead at a Malaysian airport two years ago as he took ill after being sprayed with chemical. CCTV footage at the airport showed two women smearing his face with what was believed to be a lethal nerve agent.