Indonesian Siti Aisyah (C), who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers as they arrive at the Shah Alam High Court, Shah Alam, Malaysia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian court Wednesday resumed the trial of two women allegedly involved in the 2017 murder of the North Korean leader's half brother Kim Jong-nam.

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, the two main suspects, were escorted by security officers into the court building in Shah Alam, east of Kuala Lumpur, an efe-epa journalist reports.